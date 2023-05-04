Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 27,417 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $376.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

