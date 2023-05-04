Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 11,114,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
