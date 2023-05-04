Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 11,114,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

