Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

CNM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,609. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

