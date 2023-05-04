Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

CNM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,609. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

