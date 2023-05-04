Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $779,840.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

