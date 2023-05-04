Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells $303,159.36 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,916,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.