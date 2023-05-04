Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells $303,159.36 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.79 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
