Insider Buying: Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) EVP Acquires $61,400.00 in Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) EVP Virginia R. Bayes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %

VABK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.14. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.