Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Acquires $1,997,500.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Impinj by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Impinj by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.