Insider Buying: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) CEO Buys $29,304.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CARE stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83.
Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
