Insider Buying: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) CEO Buys $29,304.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $29,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CARE stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 147.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.