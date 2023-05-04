Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Down 9.1%

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 115,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 24,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Innovotech Trading Down 18.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.