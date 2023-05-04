Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $25,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,511,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.