Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.
Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %
IOSP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at $153,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Featured Articles
