Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Innospec Stock Up 0.1 %

IOSP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 1,250 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at $153,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innospec by 71.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

