InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58 to $2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.71 million.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 1,727,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

