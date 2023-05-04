Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58. 21,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 80,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

