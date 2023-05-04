Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 619,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

