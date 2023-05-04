Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of INFN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 3,015,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 578,424 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 176,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

