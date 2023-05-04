Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.
Infinera Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of INFN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 3,015,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
