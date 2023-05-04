Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Joseph Morea Sells 17,500 Shares

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ILPT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

