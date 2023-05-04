Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 455,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 269,873 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $21,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

