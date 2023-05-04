Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 243.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

