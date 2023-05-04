Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Incyte Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. 2,473,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,586. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

