Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.
Incyte Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. 2,473,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,586. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
