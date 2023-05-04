Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IMO opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

