Immutable X Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $513.14 million and $26.08 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

