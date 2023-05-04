iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 27.8%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares were up 27.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 196,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

About iMetal Resources

(Get Rating)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.