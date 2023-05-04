Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.51. The company had a trading volume of 149,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,735. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

