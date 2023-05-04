Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

