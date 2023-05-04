IES (IESC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 2.2 %

IES stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. IES has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.