ICON Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $269.19 million and $13.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,034,798 coins and its circulating supply is 956,034,582 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

