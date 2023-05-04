ICON (ICX) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. ICON has a market cap of $263.15 million and $13.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,057,976 coins and its circulating supply is 956,057,978 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

