ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 206 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

SNPS stock opened at $368.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average of $343.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

