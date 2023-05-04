ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

