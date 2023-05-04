ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

