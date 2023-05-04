ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

