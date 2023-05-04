ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 7.9 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $206.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

