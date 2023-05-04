ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 308 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
