Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $188.51

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.51 and last traded at $192.64, with a volume of 63874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

