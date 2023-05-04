HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $726.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HSBC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

