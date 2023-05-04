HSBC Boosts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $78.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE JKS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 129,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,601. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

