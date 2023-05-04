H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 41.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $534,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.