Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 619,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,747. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

