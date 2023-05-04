Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $19.50

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,221,000 after buying an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

