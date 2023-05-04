Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 4.9 %

HMN traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 262,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.57 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -1,885.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

