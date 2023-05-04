Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $7.88 million and $577,407.56 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

