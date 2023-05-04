HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Acquires $133,513.39 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,017 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeStreet Stock Down 9.6 %

HMST stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 434,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,875. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,242,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

