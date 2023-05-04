holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0295

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $54,122.55 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02962946 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $61,479.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

