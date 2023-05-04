Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.51 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 598,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

