Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Up to $15.92

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.75. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 22,326 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

