Hikari Tsushin Inc. Makes New $896,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 368,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

