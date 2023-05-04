Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys 9,334 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.91. 2,200,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,993. The company has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

