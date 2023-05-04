Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.