Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

