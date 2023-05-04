Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.